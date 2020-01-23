×
Jon Rahm birdies No. 14 at Farmers

In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Jon Rahm hits his approach to about 15 feet at the Torrey Pines North Course par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.