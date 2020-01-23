×
Bradley, Cappelen tied for lead at Farmers

In the opening round of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Sebastian Cappelen carded a 6-under 66 at the Torrey Pines South Course, while Keegan Bradley turned in the same score on the North Course, placing the two in a tie atop the leaderboard by one stroke heading into Friday.