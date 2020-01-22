×
Xander Schauffele comments on course changes before Farmers

Prior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Xander Schauffele talks about recent changes at Torrey Pines Golf Club. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.