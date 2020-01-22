Tiger Woods interview before Farmers Insurance Open

|
Ahead of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods talks with GOLFTV's Henni Zuel about his 2020 debut on the PGA TOUR, his time away from golf during the holidays and his success at the Presidents Cup in December.
