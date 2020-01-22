Rickie Fowler surprises First Responders

|
Ahead of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler plays 18 holes with police officers and firefighters at Torrey Pines as part of the First Responders Cup, a friendly competition with first responders from the local area of San Diego, CA.
