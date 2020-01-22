×
Rickie Fowler surprises First Responders

Ahead of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Rickie Fowler plays 18 holes with police officers and firefighters at Torrey Pines as part of the First Responders Cup, a friendly competition with first responders from the local area of San Diego, CA.