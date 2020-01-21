×
Tiger Woods comments on his health before the Farmers Insurance Open

Prior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods talks about the physical steps it takes him before playing a round of golf from past surgeries. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.