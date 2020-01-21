Tiger Woods comments before the Farmers Insurance Open

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Prior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Tiger Woods talks about managing adrenaline and how finding his rhythm early into the round will help eliminate missed cuts. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.