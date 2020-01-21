×
Justin Rose comments before the Farmers Insurance Open

Prior to the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Rose talks about making changes off the course that could lead him to success in 2020. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.