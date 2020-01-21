×
Justin Rose: Rebuilding in The Bahamas

10-time PGA TOUR winner, and defending Farmers Insurance Open Champion, Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, have made it their mission to give back to children in their home area through their Kate & Justin Rose Foundation. Following the devastation of Hurricane Doran in September, 2019, that mission took on new wings as the two got a firsthand experience of the damages with an intimate visit to the Grand Bahama Children's Home.