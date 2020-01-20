×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

One-armed amateur ace, a two-story bunker and Rickie the undercover caddie

In The Good, Bad & Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps The American Express, where one-armed amateur Laurent Hurtubise stole our hearts with his ace heard 'round the world, Chez Reavie executed a great escape from the infamous two-story bunker and Rickie Fowler went undercover as caddie Richard Flower.