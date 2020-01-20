One-armed amateur ace, a two-story bunker and Rickie the undercover caddie

|
In The Good, Bad & Unusual, Teryn Gregson recaps The American Express, where one-armed amateur Laurent Hurtubise stole our hearts with his ace heard 'round the world, Chez Reavie executed a great escape from the infamous two-story bunker and Rickie Fowler went undercover as caddie Richard Flower.
