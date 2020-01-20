×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Andrew Landry wins THE AMERICAN EXPRESS 2020

Andrew Landry takes home his second PGA TOUR victory on the Stadium Course in La Quinta, CA. On the back nine, Landry lost the 6-stroke lead but broke a tie with Abraham Ancer on the par-3 17th hole with a 7-foot and then made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th to secure a two-stroke victory.