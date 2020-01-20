Andrew Landry wins THE AMERICAN EXPRESS 2020

|
Andrew Landry takes home his second PGA TOUR victory on the Stadium Course in La Quinta, CA. On the back nine, Landry lost the 6-stroke lead but broke a tie with Abraham Ancer on the par-3 17th hole with a 7-foot and then made a 6-footer on the par-4 18th to secure a two-stroke victory.
