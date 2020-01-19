×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Ryan Moore sinks 28-footer for birdie at The American Express

In the final round of The American Express 2020, Ryan Moore drains a 28-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 6th hole.