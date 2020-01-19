Andrew Landry's winning highlights from The American Express

|
In the final round of The American Express 2020, Andrew Landry turned in a 5-under 67, getting him to 26-under for the tournament, taking a two-stroke lead over the field for his second win of his PGA TOUR career.
