Andrew Landry's clutch birdie on 71st hole at The American Express

In the final round of The American Express 2020, Andrew Landry hits his 166-yard tee shot inside 7 feet of the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to take a one-stroke lead over the field with one hole to play.