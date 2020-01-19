×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Abraham Ancer uses hill to set up birdie at The American Express

In the final round of The American Express 2020, Abraham Ancer lands his 148-yard approach on a greenside hill and rolls it to within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.