Abraham Ancer nearly chips in for eagle at The American Express

In the final round of The American Express 2020, Abraham Ancer's 39-yard chip shot nearly goes in, rimming out and stopping inside 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.