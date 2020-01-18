Tony Finau chips it tight to set up birdie at The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the third round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau chips his third shot from just short of the green inside one foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 11th hole.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.