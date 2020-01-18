×
Tony Finau chips it tight to set up birdie at The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau chips his third shot from just short of the green inside one foot of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 11th hole.