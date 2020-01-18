×
Sungjae Im's approach inside 4 feet leads to birdie at The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Sungjae Im lands his 162-yard approach inside 4 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.