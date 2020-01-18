×
Scottie Scheffler's Round 3 highlights from The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler carded a 6-under 66 at the TPC West Stadium Course, getting him to 21-under for the tournament, tying him with Andrew Landry for a four-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.