Scottie Scheffler's Round 3 highlights from The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the third round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler carded a 6-under 66 at the TPC West Stadium Course, getting him to 21-under for the tournament, tying him with Andrew Landry for a four-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.