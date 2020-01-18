×
Scottie Scheffler interview after Round 3 of The American Express

Following a third-round 66, Scottie Scheffler reflects on his play in The American Express 2020 with Doug Bell from PGA TOUR Radio. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.