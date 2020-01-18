×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Scottie Scheffler drains 21-footer for birdie at The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler sinks a 21-foot putt to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 14th hole.