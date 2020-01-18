Scheffler, Landry tied for the lead at The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the third round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler turned in a 6-under 66 at the TPC West Stadium Course, while Andrew Landry carded a 7-under 65 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Both got to 21-under for the tournament, good enough for a four-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.