×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Scheffler, Landry tied for the lead at The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler turned in a 6-under 66 at the TPC West Stadium Course, while Andrew Landry carded a 7-under 65 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Both got to 21-under for the tournament, good enough for a four-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.