Ryan Moore nearly holes out for eagle at The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Ryan Moore runs his 185-yard approach right by the cup and stops his ball inside 4 feet of the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.