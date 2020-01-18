×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rickie Fowler uses nice approach to set up birdie at The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Rickie Fowler lands his 123-yard approach inside 7 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.