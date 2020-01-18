×
Phil Mickelson's impressive second yields eagle at The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Phil Mickelson lands his 238-yard second shot within 13 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.