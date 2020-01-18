Fowler's relatable miss, Scheffler's lucky bounce and another amateur ace

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps Round 3 of The American Express, where Rickie Fowler's putt that wouldn't drop was relatable to all, while co-leader Scottie Scheffler got several lucky bounces off the rocks on 18 and for the second time this week an amateur had an ace of a lifetime.
