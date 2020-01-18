×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Andrew Landry's Round 3 highlights from The American Express

In the third round of The American Express 2020, Andrew Landry turned in a 7-under 65 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, tying him with Scottie Scheffler atop the leaderboard by four strokes at 21-under for the tournament heading into the final round.