Andrew Landry's Round 3 highlights from The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the third round of The American Express 2020, Andrew Landry turned in a 7-under 65 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, tying him with Scottie Scheffler atop the leaderboard by four strokes at 21-under for the tournament heading into the final round.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.