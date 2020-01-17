×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Zach Johnson nearly holes out for eagle at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Zach Johnson lands his 93-yard approach inside 2 feet of the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.