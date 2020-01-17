×
Zach Johnson birdies No. 14 at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Zach Johnson lands his 105-yard approach within 14 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.