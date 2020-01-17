Tony Finau's Round 2 highlights from The American Express

|
In the second round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau turned in the round of the day, carding birdie on seven of his last nine holes on his way to a 10-under 62 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Finau's low round on the day would get him to 13-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.
