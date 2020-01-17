×
Tony Finau's Round 2 highlights from The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau turned in the round of the day, carding birdie on seven of his last nine holes on his way to a 10-under 62 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Finau's low round on the day would get him to 13-under for the tournament, two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend.