Tony Finau rolls in birdie putt at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau jars a lengthy putt for birdie at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 6th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.