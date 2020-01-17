×
Tony Finau interview after Round 2 of The American Express

Following a second-round 62, Tony Finau reflects on his play in The American Express 2020 with Bill Rosinski from PGA TOUR Radio. CLICK HERE to access free PGA TOUR Radio play-by-play coverage.