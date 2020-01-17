×
Scottie Scheffler's Round 2 highlights from The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler turned in an 8-under 64 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, getting him to 15-under for the tournament and in a tie with Rickie Fowler for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.