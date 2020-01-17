×
Russell Knox chips in for unconventional birdie at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Russell Knox duffed his third shot into the greenside rough at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 8th hole. He would go on to chip in his next shot to card a birdie on the hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.