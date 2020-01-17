×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rory Sabbatini dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Rory Sabbatini lands his 206-yard tee shot within 5 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.