Rickie Fowler's Round 2 highlights from The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Rickie Fowler carded a clean 8-under 64 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course, getting him to 15-under for the tournament and in a tie for the lead by one stroke with Scottie Scheffler heading into the weekend.