×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Na rolls in 17-foot putt for birdie at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Kevin Na drains a 17-foot putt to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.