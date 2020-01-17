×
Kevin Na nearly holes approach for eagle at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Kevin Na lands his 88-yard approach within 6 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.