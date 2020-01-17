Hank Lebioda gets up-and-down for birdie at The American Express

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
In the second round of The American Express 2020, Hank Lebioda gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 8th hole. He would make the putt the for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.