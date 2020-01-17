×
Hank Lebioda gets up-and-down for birdie at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Hank Lebioda gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 8th hole. He would make the putt the for birdie. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.