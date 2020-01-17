Fowler leads, Finau on fire and Knox's recovery

|
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of The American Express, where Rickie Fowler leads with the lowest 36-hole score of his career, Tony Finau heated up and shot 29 on his second nine, while Russell Knox taught us how to hit out of PGA West's infamous 16th bunker.
