Fowler, Scheffler share 36-hole lead at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Rickie Fowler and Scottie Scheffler both turned in 8-under 64 to get to 15-under for the tournament, good enough to tie for a one-stroke lead over the field heading into the weekend.
