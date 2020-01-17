×
Alex Noren sinks lengthy birdie putt from off the green at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Alex Noren drains a 40-foot putt from off the green at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 1st hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.