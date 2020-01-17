×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Adam Schenk sinks 10-footer for eagle at The American Express

In the second round of The American Express 2020, Adam Schenk drains a 10-foot putt to make eagle at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 8th hole.