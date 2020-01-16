Sebastian Cappelen closes with birdie at The American Express

|
In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Sebastian Cappelen dials his approach in to within a few feet of the cup at the Nicklaus Tournament Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
