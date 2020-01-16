×
Phil Mickelson chips in for eagle at The American Express

In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Phil Mickelson chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the Stadium Course par-5 13th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.