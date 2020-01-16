×
Phil Mickelson breaks down his victory at The American Express 2002

On the 72nd hole in the final round of The American Express 2002, Phil Mickelson pulls off a flop shot from the rough to set up a tap in putt and reach a playoff. On the same hole in the playoff, Mickelson uses a clutch shot with his wedge to set up his victory at PGA West.