×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Chappell's approach inside 10 feet leads to birdie at The American Express

In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Kevin Chappell lands his 73-yard approach inside 10 feet of the cup at the Stadium Course par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.