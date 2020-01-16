×
Jason Dufner's approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at The American Express

In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Jason Dufner lands his 102-yard approach within 5 feet of the cup at the Stadium Course par-5 5th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.