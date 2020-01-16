×
How to escape the bunker on No. 16 at PGA West's Stadium Course

In the massive bunker on the Stadium Course at PGA West, host course for The American Express, 2019 Wyndham Championship winner J.T. Poston gives some insights on how to escape the sand and reach the green.