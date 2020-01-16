×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Akshay Bhatia sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

In the opening round of The American Express 2020, Akshay Bhatia dials in his 150-yard tee shot to within 5 feet of the cup at the Stadium Course par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE. Click here to sign up for exclusive coverage.